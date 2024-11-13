ZESA Blames Fault At Hwange For Increased Load Shedding

8 minutes ago Wed, 13 Nov 2024 08:02:19 GMT

Zimbabwe’s power utility, ZESA Holdings, has announced that the national power grid is currently facing reduced electricity generation capacity due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station.

This issue has contributed to widespread power outages, with several areas across the country experiencing more than 24 hours without electricity.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, ZESA said the situation has been further worsened by low water levels at Kariba Power Station, which have significantly reduced its generation capacity. It said:

