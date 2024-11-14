98-Year-Old Bulawayo Council Pensioner Left Without Water After BCC Disconnects Supply Over US$500 Bill

They came here early this year and knocked on the door but because I am bedridden I could not open the door. The next thing I realized there was no water coming out of my tap. The situation has been unbearable for me since then.

He said that he has seven children, but only one of them lives with him, while his only daughter resides in Zambia.

When asked why his children were not looking after him, the elderly man shook his head before quietly responding. He said:

The one I am living with is not well too just like me while the other six constantly say they have other financial contributions in their families to take care of. Once in a while, I can receive a bag of mealie meal, especially from the one staying in Gwanda but generally, life is hell for me.

Nyalenda said that he had lived in Mpopoma before relocating to his current residence in Mzilikazi in 1980.

He said throughout his time there, he always ensured that his council dues were paid promptly and in full.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment