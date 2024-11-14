98-Year-Old Bulawayo Council Pensioner Left Without Water After BCC Disconnects Supply Over US$500 Bill
A 98-year-old bed-ridden pensioner, Neban Nyalenda, has been without water at his home in Bulawayo since the beginning of the year after the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) disconnected his supply over a US$500 bill.
Nyalenda, a widower of Zambian origin, worked for BCC as a bioscope operator for 42 years, from 1952 until his retirement in 1994.
Speaking to Chronicle, the nonagenarian, who lives in Mzilikazi Suburb at Number 70 Thokozani Flats, said that he now relies on borehole water, which he knows is unsafe, but sometimes receives help from good neighbours who provide him with purified tap water and food. He said:
They came here early this year and knocked on the door but because I am bedridden I could not open the door. The next thing I realized there was no water coming out of my tap. The situation has been unbearable for me since then.
He said that he has seven children, but only one of them lives with him, while his only daughter resides in Zambia.
When asked why his children were not looking after him, the elderly man shook his head before quietly responding. He said:
The one I am living with is not well too just like me while the other six constantly say they have other financial contributions in their families to take care of.
Once in a while, I can receive a bag of mealie meal, especially from the one staying in Gwanda but generally, life is hell for me.
Nyalenda said that he had lived in Mpopoma before relocating to his current residence in Mzilikazi in 1980.
He said throughout his time there, he always ensured that his council dues were paid promptly and in full.
More: Pindula News