ZIFA Demands Missing Documents From NRSL As Karoi United-Scottland Case Is Postponed

8 minutes ago Thu, 14 Nov 2024 11:29:34 GMT

The hearing for the Karoi United FC versus Scottland FC case, originally scheduled for today, has been postponed to November 19.

The delay comes after it was revealed that the Martin Kweza-led Northern Region Soccer League administration failed to provide ZIFA with the required record of proceedings, as per standard procedure.

In response, ZIFA, through General Secretary Yvonne Mapika Manwa, has written to Kweza demanding that the record of proceedings be submitted by the end of today.

