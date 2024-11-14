ZIFA Demands Missing Documents From NRSL As Karoi United-Scottland Case Is Postponed
The hearing for the Karoi United FC versus Scottland FC case, originally scheduled for today, has been postponed to November 19.
The delay comes after it was revealed that the Martin Kweza-led Northern Region Soccer League administration failed to provide ZIFA with the required record of proceedings, as per standard procedure.
In response, ZIFA, through General Secretary Yvonne Mapika Manwa, has written to Kweza demanding that the record of proceedings be submitted by the end of today.
If the documents are not provided, the hearing will proceed without them. Wrote Mapika Manwa:
The Zimbabwe Football Association hereby follows up on our previous request for the record of proceedings for the case between Karoi FC and Scottland FC.
Please be advised that if the record of proceedings is not submitted by the end of the day tomorrow, 14 November 2024, the committee will proceed without it.
Consequently, the hearing initially scheduled for the 14th of November 2024 will be postponed to the 19th of November 2024 at 11:00 hours, pending receipt of the record of proceedings.
