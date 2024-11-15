Farmers In Zimbabwe Raise Alarm Over Rising Input Costs

Farmers have warned that the high prices of seeds will force many to resort to uncertified seeds, negatively impacting output.

A farmer who only identified herself as Mrs Ncube, input costs are higher than they can afford, particularly as the country recovers from the El-Nino-induced drought. She said:

Not many of us will be able to afford proper and enough inputs considering that people are already suffering from El Nino effects where much funds are channelled towards essential cereals. Many people will resort to other plans like planting uncertified seed. It’s only that we had to focus on buying food. In the past we used to buy seed before the rains when it would be cheaper, but this year things changed because of the drought.

Mrs Ncube added that rural farmers traditionally relied on manure as a natural fertiliser. However, due to widespread livestock deaths across various parts of the country, many farmers will now be forced to purchase commercial fertilisers instead.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) Secretary General Paul Zakariya expressed concern over the skyrocketing prices of agricultural inputs, describing it as deeply troubling.

He said that these high costs are driving up production expenses and shrinking profit margins for farmers.

Zakariya called for all stakeholders in the agricultural sector to work together in order to restore stability and fairness to the marketplace.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment