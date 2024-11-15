Warriors Will Not Underestimate Kenya - Rinomhota

It’s an important game so we can qualify for our main goal which is the Africa Cup of Nations finals. We are just looking to finish the job against Kenya. We are looking forward to a very good performance and make Zimbabweans very proud. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 It has been very tough playing against them (Kenya). So we can’t take the game lightly. We should give everything we can. Everyone here has the same goal and they want to reach the finals. For me, I would like to make my country proud and make progress.

Rinomhota believes the Warriors have made steady progress under German coach Michael Nees. He said:

I think we have a good foundation in terms of how we have been building. The players are building more and more chemistry each time they are playing and the results have been there for everyone to see. I think it’s the right step in the right direction. I think we need that more and more and be consistent.

Zimbabwe faces the Harambee Stars this Friday at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, in a crucial Group J match.

A draw will be enough for the Warriors to secure their spot in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

If the Warriors draw, Kenya, who currently have four points, will drop two points and no longer be able to surpass Zimbabwe’s tally.

The Warriors still have a chance to top Group J if they win today and also defeat Cameroon in their final qualifier. With 14 points, they would finish ahead of Cameroon, who would remain on 11 points.

However, Zimbabwe’s qualification for AFCON 2025 is not guaranteed. If they lose to both Kenya and Cameroon, and Kenya beats Namibia in their final qualifier, the Warriors will miss out on qualification.

If that happens, Kenya would leapfrog Zimbabwe into second place with 10 points, while Zimbabwe would remain on 8 points.

