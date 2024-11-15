Zimbabwe’s Retail Giants On The Brink Of Bankruptcy, Says CZR

6 minutes ago Fri, 15 Nov 2024 11:35:23 GMT

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR), the unified voice of the formal retail sector in Zimbabwe, has warned that some of the country’s most well-known brands, including major retail chains, are on the brink of bankruptcy due to unfair competition from the informal sector.

In a paper submitted to the government two weeks ago, which included insights from both retailers and wholesalers ahead of the 2025 National Budget, CZR said that the retail industry is in a precarious state.

The Confederation warned that several retail businesses are struggling to stay afloat and could face closure.

Feedback