South Africans Now Backing Miss Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube To Win Miss Universe

In addition to Dube, Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, is also considered a strong competitor, with her journey to the Miss Universe stage having garnered significant media attention.

The 73rd Miss Universe pageant will take place in Mexico City on Saturday, 16 November, and with the stakes higher than ever, many are now rallying behind Dube as she represents Zimbabwe on the global stage.

Social media has been buzzing with support for the Zimbabwean beauty, as fans hope to see her bring home the coveted title.

@LeboneMphahlele said: “With Queen Mia South Africa out of the pageant, my money is definitely on Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile.”

@Carolzizo138540 wrote: “Sakhile, we are voting for you! All the best, as Miss South Africa has withdrawn!

@sivuyisematwa stated: “Okay, Fam, since Mia withdrew from the Miss Universe, let’s rally behind one of our own, Miss Zimbabwe. We love her.”

Anele Mdoda – a former Miss SA judge and presenter- voiced her support. She tweeted: “This lady is our pick now that our Mia is looking after her health.”

Sakhile Dube, a talented model, fashion designer, and psychology graduate, hails from Bulawayo and is one of eight children in her family.

With a passion for both fashion and philanthropy, Sakhile has earned recognition in the beauty pageant world, having won several prestigious titles, including Face of Zimbabwe Fashion Week (2018), Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (2021), Miss Earth Zimbabwe (2022), and Miss Supranational Africa (2023).

Sakhile is the founder of the Zibusiso Foundation, an initiative dedicated to supporting vulnerable children by providing social support and education opportunities.

