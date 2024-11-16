Truck Driver In Court For Sodomising Male Passenger
Richard Ncube (48), a truck driver for Top Channel, and his assistant Alex Moyo (22) appeared in court this week facing serious allegations of sexually abusing a male passenger. Both men have been charged with aggravated indecent assault.
The pair was brought before Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and were remanded in custody until November 19 for a bail application.
According to court papers, on November 10, the complainant boarded Ncube’s truck in Chegutu, intending to travel to Chitungwiza via Harare. After arriving in Harare, Ncube parked the truck at Zim Meal Company in Waterfalls, where the complainant fell asleep in the passenger seat.
It is alleged that Ncube then removed the complainant’s clothing and began to touch him inappropriately. When the complainant objected, Moyo reportedly intervened, threatening him with a gun-like object. Ncube is further accused of performing sexual acts on the complainant without his consent.
Feeling unsafe and unfamiliar with the area, the complainant remained in the truck overnight. The following morning, he reported the incident to the police at ZRP Mbare, leading to the arrest of both Ncube and Moyo.
More: Pindula News