Truck Driver In Court For Sodomising Male Passenger

7 minutes ago Sat, 16 Nov 2024 07:52:33 GMT

Richard Ncube (48), a truck driver for Top Channel, and his assistant Alex Moyo (22) appeared in court this week facing serious allegations of sexually abusing a male passenger. Both men have been charged with aggravated indecent assault.

The pair was brought before Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and were remanded in custody until November 19 for a bail application.

According to court papers, on November 10, the complainant boarded Ncube’s truck in Chegutu, intending to travel to Chitungwiza via Harare. After arriving in Harare, Ncube parked the truck at Zim Meal Company in Waterfalls, where the complainant fell asleep in the passenger seat.

