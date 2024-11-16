Zimbabwe Qualify For 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations Finals

However, Zimbabwe’s lead was short-lived. Just after halftime, Kenya equalised when Zimbabwe’s defence made an uncharacteristic mistake.

Gerald Takwara’s clearance was poor, and goalkeeper Washington Arubi, instead of catching the ball, chose to punch it away, only for Jonah Ayunga to pounce and score from close range in the 52nd minute.

Both teams pushed for a winner, but neither side could find the back of the net. In the end, a draw was all Zimbabwe needed to confirm their qualification for the 2025 AFCON.

With the qualification secured, Zimbabwe’s final Group J match against Cameroon on Tuesday is now academic.

However, coach Michael Nees has stated that the Warriors will aim to finish top of the group, and a victory over Cameroon would ensure that outcome.

Cameroon will host Zimbabwe at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé on 19 November. The kick-off is at 3 PM CAT.

