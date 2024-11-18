Bus Conductor Falls From Moving Bus, Crushed To Death

7 minutes ago Mon, 18 Nov 2024 17:50:31 GMT

Police have issued a stern warning to bus operators and their crews, urging them to prioritise road safety and ensure that loaders or conductors (MaHwindi) do not hang from moving vehicles.

This advisory follows a tragic incident on 17 November 2024, when a loader for Dubbies Bus Service lost his life after being run over by the bus.

The accident occurred around 1:30 AM along Dandanda-Jotsholo Road. According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the loader was tragically struck and killed by the very vehicle he was loading. It says:

