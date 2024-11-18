Bus Conductor Falls From Moving Bus, Crushed To Death
Police have issued a stern warning to bus operators and their crews, urging them to prioritise road safety and ensure that loaders or conductors (MaHwindi) do not hang from moving vehicles.
This advisory follows a tragic incident on 17 November 2024, when a loader for Dubbies Bus Service lost his life after being run over by the bus.
The accident occurred around 1:30 AM along Dandanda-Jotsholo Road. According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the loader was tragically struck and killed by the very vehicle he was loading. It says:
The Police warns bus operators and crew to be road safety conscious and ensure that they do not allow loaders or conductors to hang dangerously on moving vehicles.
This follows a fatal road traffic accident in which a Dubbies Bus Service loader died after being run over by the bus on 17/11/24 at about 0130 hours along Dandanda-Jotsholo Road.
The victim slipped and fell while hanging precariously on the moving bus.
Last month, a tragic incident claimed the life of a 27-year-old bus conductor who fell onto the tarmac and was run over by the bus’ left rear wheels. The accident occurred on 19 October along Nemakonde Road near Conway College.
The conductor had opened the door to pick up a passenger while the bus was still moving, leading to the fatal fall.
The victim suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.
More: Pindula News