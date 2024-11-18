Chief Hwenje Retreats To Rural Home After Cancer Diagnosis

In a recent interview with The Sunday Mail, Chief Hwenje revealed the extent of his suffering. He described how the pain has become almost unbearable, to the point where he sometimes struggles to walk or even speak. He said:

The lymphomas have spread throughout my body and doctors recommended cutting to remove some of them, lest they continue to develop into cancer. I am in pain and sometimes the attacks are so dire that I cannot even move or talk.

The “Mai Welly” singer revealed that he has already missed at least eight scheduled shows due to his condition.

For the few performances he has managed to complete, he has had to rely on pain medication just to make it through.

However, even with the medication, the pain sometimes proves too much to bear, forcing him to leave the stage before his set is finished.

Unfortunately, this has led to a growing reputation for unreliability, tarnishing his relationship with promoters and fans alike. Said Chief Hwenje:

It pains me to watch fans calling for more when my body feels weak and cannot deliver. Sometimes I break down in secret backstage; the world does not understand what I am going through. Some promoters and fans think that I have become big-headed, yet what I am going through is beyond that… In some instances, when they change my performing time, I am forced to take more medication.

Last year, businessman Wicknell Chivayo gifted Chief Hwenje a luxury car and promising US$50,000 to help with the purchase of a house. However, the promised funds have yet to materialize.

The physical toll of his condition has also hindered his ability to frequent the studio, forcing him to postpone the release of his highly anticipated album, Chiedza chaSamere.

Originally slated for release in December, the eight-track project will now be pushed back, with fans having to wait until sometime next year for its debut.

More: Pindula News

