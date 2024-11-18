Government Cuts Spending As ZiG Drop Hits Budget
The Zimbabwean government has been forced to cut spending on certain budget items following a 43% devaluation of the ZiG currency against the US dollar in late September.
The country’s Treasury has instructed government departments to prioritise their spending commitments for the remainder of the year, as non-wage budget support will be severely limited.
A circular sent to Permanent Secretaries and the Clerk of Parliament on November 13 warned that non-wage budget allocations will be restricted.
Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga said:
As you may be aware, the local currency unit (ZWG) recently depreciated by 43 per cent against the United States dollar, resulting in a substantial mismatch between revenue inflows, collected in some cases with a one-month lag and local currency expenditures that immediately adjusted to the new exchange rate, in the process severely constraining fiscal space for the last quarter of 2024.
The imbalance was further exacerbated by a backdated review award in October 2024 to the civil service.
Given the consequent limited fiscal space and the need to mobilise additional resources to fund critical inescapable expenditures that include the 2024 bonus award, food deficit mitigation support, 2024/25 agriculture input support, and utilities among other critical requirements, Treasury wishes to advise that non-wage budget support for the months of November and December 2024 will be severely constrained. MDAs are, therefore, requested to prioritise their expenditure commitments during this period.
To support the prioritisation programme, Treasury shall be implementing the following complementary expenditure containment measures for the remainder of the 2024 fiscal year:
- Prioritise payment of outstanding unfunded payment runs;
- Treasury concurrence for foreign travels shall only be granted where funding is provided by Agencies other than Government, Local Authorities and State-Owned Enterprises;
- Deferment of all local workshops with the exception of those granted prior approval by Treasury;
- Rationalisation of fuel for operational requirements by 50%…
Zimbabwe is set to present its 2025 budget at the end of this month. However, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said that funding bids have already exceeded ZiG700 billion, far surpassing the budget ceiling of ZiG140 billion.
More: Pindula News