Government Cuts Spending As ZiG Drop Hits Budget

5 minutes ago Mon, 18 Nov 2024 10:05:37 GMT

The Zimbabwean government has been forced to cut spending on certain budget items following a 43% devaluation of the ZiG currency against the US dollar in late September.

The country’s Treasury has instructed government departments to prioritise their spending commitments for the remainder of the year, as non-wage budget support will be severely limited.

A circular sent to Permanent Secretaries and the Clerk of Parliament on November 13 warned that non-wage budget allocations will be restricted.

Feedback