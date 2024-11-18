Gwanda Fire Brigade Uses Small Dish To Battle Blaze On Burning Vehicle
The Gwanda Fire Brigade struggled to extinguish a fire that engulfed a Toyota Runx vehicle outside Gwanda town centre, near the NSSA complex along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, on Monday afternoon.
According to Chronicle, in a desperate bid to control the blaze, the fire team resorted to using a small dish, provided by a well-wisher, after their rear water pump failed to load.
They had to improvise by using a suction hose to collect water in the dish, much to the frustration of onlookers who watched helplessly as the fire spread.
The vehicle, which was travelling from Beitbridge to Gwanda, is believed to have developed a mechanical fault.
The driver reportedly engaged a mechanic to fix the problem, but as the mechanic worked on the car, it suddenly caught fire.
Despite the efforts of the fire brigade, the vehicle was completely consumed by the flames.
