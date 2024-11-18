Gwanda Fire Brigade Uses Small Dish To Battle Blaze On Burning Vehicle

8 minutes ago Mon, 18 Nov 2024 17:07:15 GMT

The Gwanda Fire Brigade struggled to extinguish a fire that engulfed a Toyota Runx vehicle outside Gwanda town centre, near the NSSA complex along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, on Monday afternoon.

According to Chronicle, in a desperate bid to control the blaze, the fire team resorted to using a small dish, provided by a well-wisher, after their rear water pump failed to load.

They had to improvise by using a suction hose to collect water in the dish, much to the frustration of onlookers who watched helplessly as the fire spread.

