Minister Garwe Claims Harare Demolitions Were Timed To Draw Negative Attention During SADC Summit

15 minutes ago Mon, 18 Nov 2024 14:14:42 GMT

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe inadvertently revealed the true reason behind the order to halt the opposition-controlled Harare City Council’s demolition of homes built on illegally acquired land.

During his ministry’s strategic workshop for 2025 in Bulawayo on Thursday, Garwe said that the decision to stop the demolitions was intended to prevent negative publicity as the country prepares for the SADC extraordinary summit this week.

Garwe further accused the opposition CCC-led Harare City Council of timing the demolitions to coincide with the summit, which will be attended by regional leaders, in an attempt to attract unwanted attention. He said (via ZimLive):

