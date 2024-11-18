Motsoeneng Moves Church "In Obedience To God’s Will"

A viral video showed the three men armed with machetes and a replica assault rifle as they forcibly took the children.

Although released on bail, Mboro’s conditions permit him to continue his work as a church leader and engage in community projects.

Addressing his congregation on Sunday, Motsoeneng said he is finally heeding God’s instruction to leave the Katlehong stand. He said (via Citizen):

I said a week before they burnt the tent that God wanted me to leave this place and if I didn’t leave, they will destroy it, and it happened as God warned me. I need to go and touch people all over South Africa. We are leaving this place of shame. I am moving today. It’s finally dawned for me. The church is gone, and the premises, sound system, and extra tents are gone. The 100-metre tent is gone and that’s not peanuts. I am a church. God does not only dwell in the buildings but in me as a church. We’re using this rented tent and for my status as Ntate Mboro, it doesn’t suit me, it’s garbage, it’s lowlife, for the quality of the people here too, and my mother is also not impressed with this tent. Every time I come here, I’m hanging onto something that’s gone. So, we have to leave and be in a decent place where we will need to start over.

He said his congregants are currently in discussions about the church’s new location. The final service at the current site is scheduled for 8 December.

