Nees Targets Unbeaten AFCON Qualifying Campaign

We will play Cameroon with maximum concentration and focus. We are not getting into this game seeing it as a dead rubber, no. These games matter and they impact our rankings.

We need to win the match and finish strongly. You know the vibe that winning games can bring and can do to the team.

That’s why we have to go out there and have a strong mentality and will to fight.

Hopefully we will do well and get a big result against a big opponent.

But travelling has been such a big issue as the fixture has been largely condensed. We train once or twice and then it’s match day.

The qualification has been a bit condensed. When a key player gets injured, you are sure to miss him for some games and there is also no time to train.