Nees Targets Unbeaten AFCON Qualifying Campaign
Warriors coach Michael Nees is determined to see his team complete the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign unbeaten when they face Group J leaders, Cameroon, on Tuesday afternoon.
Although Zimbabwe has already secured qualification for the 2025 AFCON finals, Nees is approaching the final match against Cameroon with the same level of seriousness.
Speaking to reporters, he said that a victory would not only boost the Warriors’ FIFA rankings but also help instil a winning mentality within the team. Said Nees (via The Herald):
We will play Cameroon with maximum concentration and focus. We are not getting into this game seeing it as a dead rubber, no. These games matter and they impact our rankings.
We need to win the match and finish strongly. You know the vibe that winning games can bring and can do to the team.
That’s why we have to go out there and have a strong mentality and will to fight.
Hopefully we will do well and get a big result against a big opponent.
But travelling has been such a big issue as the fixture has been largely condensed. We train once or twice and then it’s match day.
The qualification has been a bit condensed. When a key player gets injured, you are sure to miss him for some games and there is also no time to train.
The Warriors secured a 1-1 draw against Kenya last Friday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, a result that confirmed their qualification for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.
Cameroon, who sealed their qualification with two matches to spare, lead the group with 11 points, two ahead of second-placed Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe’s squad has been slightly weakened, with France-based midfielder Marshal Munetsi on compassionate leave and defender Gerald Takwara ruled out due to a shoulder injury sustained in Friday’s game.
No replacements have been called up, and coach Michael Nees may give playing time to those who are yet to play in the ongoing qualifiers, including Brentford goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva and Dynamos defender Emmanuel Jalai.
More: Pindula News