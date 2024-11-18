Zimbabwe Civil Servants Start Receiving Annual Bonuses

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Cecelia Alexander confirmed in a separate interview that civil servants have started receiving their bonuses. She said:

Yes, civil servants have started receiving their bonuses, members of the uniformed forces were the first to receive and we are expecting teachers to start receiving their portion this week. We are happy with what Government has done because they did what they said they would do during the National Joint Negotiating Council meeting.

Last week, ZCPSTU told the Chronicle that the security and health sectors had started receiving part of their annual bonus. Said Dzatsunga:

Yes, civil servants started receiving their bonuses, the 50 per cent as mentioned by the Government. Uniformed forces got theirs today (Friday) and the next will be education and the last will be the rest of the civil servants. We appreciate that civil servants got their bonuses but there is a lot that needs to be done to improve their welfare. Come next year we will continue to engage the Government so that we get to US$840 that we want.

This month, civil servants will receive 50% of their bonus, paid alongside their November salaries, with the remainder to be paid in December.

