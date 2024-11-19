62-Year-Old Man Hit By Train While Sleeping On Tracks In Bulawayo

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when a train driver employed by the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Railway, coming from Cement Siding and headed towards Mpopoma, spotted the victim sleeping on a rail track. The engineman saw something that looked like a heap of garbage on the railway sleepers, but when the train was about two metres away, he realised it was a human covering his head with a cloth. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 The victim immediately raised his head and was hit by the right side of the train bumper. The victim sustained head injuries and bruises on both legs. The engineman managed to stop about 15 metres away from the scene of the accident. He then summoned an ambulance that ferried the victim to Mpilo Hospital.

Inspector Ncube reported that the man’s condition is stable and confirmed that a police report has been filed.

Andrew Kunambura, the public relations manager for the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), also confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the increasing number of train accidents involving people.

Five people were injured in eight separate incidents over five days between 19 and 23 October 2024.

Kunambura urged motorists to stop at all level crossings and only proceed when certain that there is no train approaching.

