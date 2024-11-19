"Government Interference In Harare Demolitions Threatens Rule Of Law"

Critics argue this undermines local authority efforts, perpetuates illegal settlements, and fails to hold land barons accountable. The interference raises questions about the separation of powers, as political considerations override judicial rulings. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 The opposition-led HCC faces persistent challenges from the ruling government, weakening public trust and service delivery. While ensuring humane demolitions is essential, undermining the law risks creating a culture of impunity. The government must address root causes like poverty, corruption, and housing shortages while respecting judicial independence and local authority autonomy. Failure to strike this balance threatens governance and the rule of law in Zimbabwe.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume recently announced that the city council plans to demolish over 5,000 illegal structures, having obtained 37 High Court orders to support the action.

The demolitions are part of an ongoing effort to address illegal constructions that have proliferated across the capital.

However, the decision to halt the demolitions for the time being has raised questions. Speaking at his ministry’s strategic workshop for 2025 in Bulawayo on Thursday, Minister Garwe said that the pause was made to avoid negative publicity as Zimbabwe prepares to host the Southern African Development Community (SADC) extraordinary summit this week.

Garwe also accused the opposition CCC-led Harare City Council of deliberately timing the demolitions to coincide with the summit.

He suggested that the council’s actions were intended to attract unwanted attention, undermining the country’s image on the international stage during such an important event.

