Harare City Council Proposes US$1 Levy For Street Lighting

To this effect, we are proposing the introduction of emergency services and street lighting levies in the 2025 fiscal year to augment funding.

Households will be charged US$1 as an emergency services levy and US$1 as a street lighting levy. An emergency services levy is a crucial financial tool which will provide a dedicated source of revenue to fund essential emergency services.

He said the street lights levy will create a dedicated revenue stream for installing street lighting infrastructure.

Mande added that the lack of resources is worsened by customers’ unwillingness to pay.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment