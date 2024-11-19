Harare Mayor Pledges Orderly Enforcement Of Demolition Court Orders

6 minutes ago Tue, 19 Nov 2024 14:06:18 GMT

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume has said the council is working with the government to enforce demolition court orders in an orderly manner, to protect residents who may have fallen victim to land barons.

Last week, the government condemned the destruction of 30 houses in Ridgeview, Belvedere, by the Harare City Council, describing the action as inhumane.

In an interview with NewsDay on Monday, Mafume said that the council has reported land barons who illegally sold land to residents to the police and is now awaiting their arrest. Said Mafume:

Feedback