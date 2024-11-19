Latest Samsung Galaxy A06 Now Available In Zimbabwe

The specs:

– a large 6.7-inch display (this is a big phone as most phones are either 6.5 or 6.6. inches)

– A Helio G85 processor

– Android 14 (2 OS upgrades promised – 4 years of security updates)

– 4G network

– Dual SIM – made for the Global South!

– 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging (this is impressive, most phones at this price come with 18W)

– Fingerprint on the power button (good upgrade from the A05 which didn’t have a fingerprint sensor at all)

– 50 Megapixel main camera plus a 2MP depth camera

– 8 Megapixel selfie camera

Though not the fastest processor, there is some decent performance here from that Helio 85 SoC. At the $110 price point, this is the fastest a processor can get. It beats phones from Tecno, Infinix, and itel in the same price range. Only other phone we have seen with this processor at the price is Redmi 13C.

Pricing:

The phone comes in 3 flavours, with all specs the same except for the storage and RAM:

– 64GB storage with 4GB RAM going for $110

– 128GB storage with 4GB RAM going for $120

– $128GB storage and 6GB RAM going for $140

We think the best deal here is that 128GB with 4GB RAM. An additional $20 for just 2GB RAM feels a tad expensive! Besides, you’re already not buying this phone for it’s speed so more RAM isn’t exactly going to improve peformance significantly. It’s always the processor that has the biggest impact on performance.

Recommended uses:

“I just want a good enough phone”

“I’d prefer a better phone, but things are tight in Zim”

Second phone

Work reception phone

Buying for parent

Some FAQ on the A06

Q: Does it have 5G?

No. This phone ends at 4G

Q: Can I do gaming on this?

Only the most basic games. This is not a gamer’s phone

Q: What colours does it come in?

Glack, Blue and Gold

Q: What type of display does the Galaxy A06 have?

PLS LCD. It’s not AMOLED so you’re not getting a screen as bright and as responsive as the mid range phones like Galaxy A15

Q: What is the battery capacity of the Galaxy A06?

