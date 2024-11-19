Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube In Top 30 At Miss Universe 2024

The top five finalists also included Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Venezuela’s Ileana Marquez.

Before the competition, Dube thanked Zimbabweans for supporting her journey since day one. She said:

I step onto the final stage of Miss Universe, representing my beautiful country, Zimbabwe. I look back at the journey that has brought me here.

It has been a path filled with challenges, growth and unforgettable moments and I am overwhelmed with gratitude for each and every one of you who has supported me along the way.

Your unwavering belief in me has been my fortress. Every message, every cheer and every moment you stood by my side has fuelled my spirit and inspired me to reach for the stars. I carry your hopes and dreams with me and they shine brightly in my heart.