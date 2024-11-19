Mnangagwa Appoints Lovemore Matuke As Minister Of State For National Security

The appointment came just days after Hatcliffe MP and lawyer Agency Gumbo (CCC) urged President Mnangagwa to appoint a Minister of State Security, as required by Zimbabwe’s Constitution.

Speaking in Parliament last Thursday, Gumbo argued that the failure to fill the position of Minister of State Security, as outlined in Section 225 of the Constitution, amounted to a violation of the country’s supreme law.

The position had been vacant since January 2022, following the dismissal of former Minister Owen “Mudha” Ncube, who was removed due to allegations of misconduct. Said Gumbo:

My statement of national importance arises from the Constitution of the land, particularly Section 225, which stipulates that the President must appoint a Minister to oversee any intelligence service. This section uses the word ‘must’, meaning the President has no discretion on whether to appoint, the only discretion is who he appoints. Yet, over a year after the elections and well into the second session of this Parliament, we still do not have a Minister responsible for National and State Security. This abrogation of constitutional obligation is dire. Without a Minister of National Security, we are unable to interrogate and demand accountability on critical matters affecting national security. This goes to the heart of our oversight role as Parliament.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment