Poverty-Stricken Former ZBC Radio Presenter Pleads For Help From Chivayo

At 66 years old, Ncube is no stranger to controversy, having previously faced allegations of corruption and rape during his tenure at ZBC, where he was once a beloved household name.

On November 1, Ncube took to Facebook to share his plight through a video and text message directed at Chivayo.

He revealed that he is currently living on a plot in Chivhu, Chikomba West, Mashonaland East province, which he received during the land reform program.

Unfortunately, he has been unable to make use of the land due to a lack of resources, leaving him to languish in poverty.

In the video, which recently gained widespread attention, Ncube spoke about his struggles and the urgent need for assistance, stating:

Warm Greetings to you Cde Sir Wicknell Chivhayo. As per my video clip, my name is Simon PaShoma Ncube formerly Radio 2 /Radio Zimbabwe personality, who was popularly known as Cde Kunakirwa. I was Retrenched in 2015 and have not yet received my pension from ZBC News Online. Currently, I am wallowing in abject poverty in Chikomba West/Chivhu at a plot that I got through the land reform program. My disability worsens my plight, given my lack of resources. I want to play my part in ensuring the success of the Agrarian Reform but without resources, it remains a pipe dream. The short video clip shows my current situation. I have heard a lot about your good work towards individuals and communities. I appreciate and salute your contribution to the upliftment of ordinary Zimbabweans. Your gesture is in line with our beloved President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s vision, kusimudzira veruzhinji. It is in line with this that I humbly come to you, dear Cde, asking for any assistance that you can offer me. Long Live Cde and may the Almighty continue to Bless you. Kind Regards Simon Pashoma Ncube (0773080543/0713430887).

Commenting on the video of a frail-looking Ncube, who struggled to stand despite relying on makeshift crutches for support, opposition politician Job Sikhala condemned the ZANU PF-led government for relegating pensioners to abject poverty through its misguided policies. He wrote on X:

If you grew up in the village, you would know that ZBC Radio 2 was a station of choice with people such as Simon Pashoma Ncube in this video below, Joe Panganai, Eric Knight and many others dominating the airwaves for decades. Looking at Pashoma Ncube in his current state, coming out courting the attention of some potential benefactor after having served the nation under the ZANU PF regime is really disturbing. Serving under the ZANU PF regime is a condemnation to poverty and suffering after long years of service. Zimbabwe deserves a government that will take care of those retired pensioners to be able to look after themselves. This is horrible!!!

Blessing Masamba said like most pensioners, Ncube’s investments “were wiped thrice if not 4 times by hyperinflation since 2008. His pension contributions eroded as well due to currency changes & crashing. Let’s be civil to understand that most pensioners we see today struggling were once organized. We need a stable economy!”

