Tanaka Shandirwa Signs Pre-Contract With CAPS United

However, Makepekepe confirmed on their social media platforms that the player has agreed to a three-year deal with them.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub on Monday, CAPS United president Farai Jere said Shandirwa has the potential to rediscover his best form and once again become one of the top players in the league. Said Jere:

He is a good player, and you cannot take away from him. He is a player that needs to be reoriented and I feel Lloyd (Chitembwe) is the right coach for him.

It’s because Lloyd himself is a former midfielder and is good at instilling discipline in the players that he works with.

We have a history of players that arrived at CAPS United with a bad boy tag but look at how players like Joel Ngodzo turned around their fortunes and became the league’s best player after joining us.

Our football culture creates an environment that accommodates such players. At CAPS United we have our unique way of working on discipline and we also polish the positive side because most of these guys that are labelled bad boys are seriously talented.

It’s an issue of trying to manage the talent. So, we always sit down and talk to these guys and let them know they are joining a big family. That’s our culture.