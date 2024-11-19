Yadah Refutes Claims Tanaka Shandirwa Has Joined CAPS United

7 minutes ago Tue, 19 Nov 2024 15:01:19 GMT

Yadah Football Club has dismissed reports suggesting that midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa has joined CAPS United, despite the player being photographed with the club’s president, Farai Jere, and head coach, Lloyd Chitembwe.

CAPS United also claimed on their social media platforms that Shandirwa had agreed to a three-year deal with them.

In an interview, Jere expressed confidence that Shandirwa has the potential to rediscover his best form at CAPS United and become one of the top players in the league again.

