Yadah Refutes Claims Tanaka Shandirwa Has Joined CAPS United
Yadah Football Club has dismissed reports suggesting that midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa has joined CAPS United, despite the player being photographed with the club’s president, Farai Jere, and head coach, Lloyd Chitembwe.
CAPS United also claimed on their social media platforms that Shandirwa had agreed to a three-year deal with them.
In an interview, Jere expressed confidence that Shandirwa has the potential to rediscover his best form at CAPS United and become one of the top players in the league again.
However, the Walter Magaya-owned club has issued a statement saying Shandirwa remains contracted to them.
The club also said they have no intention of selling the player when his current loan spell at Dynamos expires at the end of the 2024 season. Reads the statement:
We have noted with concern the pictures of Caps United owner, Farai Jere, Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe and Tanaka Shandirwa which have gone viral on social media, misleading the general public and the football fraternity that Tanaka Shandirwa has joined Caps united.
The Yadah administration wishes to inform the public that Tanaka Shandirwa has a running contract with Yadah FC.
Further to that, Yadah FC wishes to inform the concerned football fraternity that no club has made formal engagement pertaining to Shandirwa’s deal.
Shandirwa is a Yadah FC player who is currently on loan to Dynamos and his contract with Yadah FC still subsists.
Yadah FC wishes to debunk the notion that Shandirwa is on sale. Shandirwa will be an important cog for Yadah FC next season.
Yadah FC is not willing to invite any prospective suitor to the negotiation table.
More: Pindula News