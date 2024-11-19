Zimbabwean-Born Pakistani Influencer Mathira Targeted By Privacy Violation

People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in; please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense.

Mathira, also known as Mathira Mohammad, is a prominent Pakistani influencer, actress, and dancer with over two million followers on Instagram and 59,000 on X (formerly Twitter). She has a substantial online presence.

According to a report by the India Times, Mathira was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, and later moved to Pakistan. In 2012, she married singer Farran J. Mirza, but the couple divorced in 2018.

Recent breaches of privacy have impacted several influencers, including Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman, Pakistani influencer Minahil Malik and Indonesian e-sports star Lydia Onic.

A private video allegedly showing Imsha Rehman in an intimate setting went viral, leading to accusations that she leaked it for attention. Overwhelmed by the negative reactions, she deactivated her social media accounts.

An explicit video featuring Minahil Malik and her boyfriend surfaced online. Malik denied its authenticity, calling it “fabricated,” and has filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) before deactivating her accounts.

On November 15, an explicit video purportedly involving Lydia Onic: was leaked. It is currently unconfirmed if she is the individual in the video.

More: Pindula News

