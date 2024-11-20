City Of Harare Orders Churches And Other Indoor Assembly Venues To Obtain Certificates
The City of Harare has issued a two-month notice to the owners or administrators of indoor assembly venues, such as churches, halls, hotels, restaurants, schools, universities, colleges, cinemas, beerhalls, and sports clubs, to obtain certificates from the council’s Building Inspectorate offices or face penalties.
In a public notice issued on Tuesday, November 19, Harare Town Clerk Phakamile Mabhena Moyo said that some of these venues are operating illegally and will be shut down or penalised if they fail to comply within the next two months. Reads the notice:
CERTIFICATES OF PLACE OF ASSEMBLYFeedback
To owners or administrators of the following:
(a) Indoor assemblies: (thus churches, halls, hotels, restaurants, schools, universities, colleges, cinemas, beerhalls, and Sports Clubs)
(b) Building Developers and others that occupy buildings of any such use, not specified above, where the building is used for public assembly.
The City of Harare is aware that some of the above-mentioned places of indoor assemblies are operating illegally (without Certificates of Place of Assembly) in violation of Section 9 of (Building Fees and Related Matters) By-laws of 1979.
In view of the above, Council is going to close down or penalise those who remain non-compliant in the next 2 months from the date of this Notice.
Owners of such buildings mentioned above are advised to visit Building Inspectorate offices at Cleveland House, 92 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare. Failure to comply with the above means penalty charges will also be levied on the owners’ rates account.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals