US$3 Million Diamond Crown, US$100,000, And NYC Lease For Miss Universe 2024 Runner-Up Chidimma Adetshina
Nigeria recently welcomed former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, who made history by being crowned the first runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant—an achievement that marks a first for a Nigerian contestant.
As reported by Briefly, upon her arrival at Silverbird Galleria in Lagos, Chidimma received a hero’s welcome, with supporters eager to meet her and capture memories with photos.
She graciously engaged with everyone at her packed homecoming party, which featured vibrant balloons, a stunning welcome backdrop, and traditional dancers.
In the wake of her success, Adetshina expressed her gratitude in a powerful message, celebrating her role in representing Nigeria and Africa at the prestigious event held in Mexico. She said:
I came, I saw, and I shook the universe. Returning home as Miss Universe First Runner-Up and Miss Universe Africa & Oceania. I’m filled with immense gratitude for Nigeria and Africa for believing in me and helping me reclaim my dreams.
Social media users, particularly in South Africa, had mixed reactions to her recent achievement, with many bringing up her past identity theft case.
While criticism and accusations resurfaced, several supporters came to her defence, shocked at the intensity of the hate she received.
As Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, the South African-born model earned significant prizes, including $100,000 in cash, a one-year lease for a New York apartment, and a stunning $3 million diamond crown.
More: Pindula News