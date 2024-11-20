US$3 Million Diamond Crown, US$100,000, And NYC Lease For Miss Universe 2024 Runner-Up Chidimma Adetshina

8 minutes ago Wed, 20 Nov 2024 13:48:00 GMT

Nigeria recently welcomed former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, who made history by being crowned the first runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant—an achievement that marks a first for a Nigerian contestant.

As reported by Briefly, upon her arrival at Silverbird Galleria in Lagos, Chidimma received a hero’s welcome, with supporters eager to meet her and capture memories with photos.

She graciously engaged with everyone at her packed homecoming party, which featured vibrant balloons, a stunning welcome backdrop, and traditional dancers.

