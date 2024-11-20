Victoria Falls Residents, Zimparks Clash Over Roaming Buffaloes

Despite concerns raised by residents, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) asserts that the buffaloes are within their natural habitat. Tinashe Farawo, Zimparks spokesperson said:

I think we need to understand who is saying there has been a growing trend of buffalos in Victoria Falls for example. l think the numbers we have in Victoria Falls we don't have much problems with them and this is what attracts tourists. It's a tourist town and one of the major draw-cuts for tourists is those buffalos. It is definitely their habitat that's where they stay in the wild.

However, residents residents disagree. They say that the buffaloes are causing disruptions and may pose a danger to people. Said Khulani Ncube:

We are working hard to make a living, and now we have to deal with these wild animals in our streets.

In one incident, approximately 40 buffaloes blocked the road on Mkhosana Street near Kazungula Road while feeding on vegetables.

Witness Trymore Ndolo told VicFallsLive that the buffaloes could lead to an accident if no action is taken.

While Zimparks insists that the buffaloes are a tourist attraction, residents say their safety should come first.

Another resident acknowledged the importance of tourism but argued that people’s lives are equally, if not more, important than those of wild animals.

