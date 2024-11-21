SADC Leaders Resolve To Keep Troops In Eastern DR Congo For Another Year

Summit received updates on the peace and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), expressed concern at the continued deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the country, and reiterated SADC’s support to the Government of the DRC towards resolving the conflict and attainment of lasting peace, stability and security in the country. Summit extended the mandate of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) by one year, continuing the regional response to address the prevailing unstable security situation in eastern DRC. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 Summit reiterated the regional commitment expressed in the SADC Mutual Defence Pact that, ‘an armed attack against one shall be deemed a threat to regional peace and security’, and commended member States for demonstrating the spirit of collective regional solidarity through continued contribution and support to the SAMIDRC. Summit commended the SAMIDRC leadership, and all personnel deployed to the Mission for their sacrifices, dedication and commitment towards peace, stability and security in eastern DRC. Summit welcomed the continued efforts of the African Union Peace and Security Council, and the United Nations Security Council in exploring various options to support the SAMIDRC.

SAMIDRC operates alongside various forces in the region, which has experienced armed violence for decades. These forces include the Congolese government military, foreign mercenaries, a United Nations peacekeeping force, and over 100 armed groups vying for power, land, and mineral resources.

Some groups are focused on community defence, while others have faced accusations of serious human rights violations.

Rwanda has denied allegations from the Congolese government and U.N. experts regarding its support for M23, a prominent rebel group in eastern Congo, which is currently experiencing one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with over 7 million people displaced.

Although U.N. peacekeepers were scheduled to leave Congo next month, rising violence attributed to Rwanda-backed rebels has led to a reassessment of this timeline, according to the country’s communication minister, Patrick Muyaya.

Concerning Mozambique, SADC leaders discussed the situation but did not provide specific details in their statements.

The summit was attended by several heads of state, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), President Duma Boko (Botswana), President Felix Tshisekedi (DRC), President Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar), and President Nyusi (Mozambique).

South Africa was represented by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, while Tanzania was represented by Deputy President Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, also the President of Zanzibar.

Other attendees included Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini of Eswatini, Dr. Peya Mushelenga from Namibia, International Relations Minister Mulambo Haimbe from Zambia, Minister Limpho Tau from Lesotho, Minister João dos Santos Liberdade from Angola, Minister Harry Mkandawire from Malawi, and Minister Charles Errol Fonseka from Seychelles.

More: Pindula News

