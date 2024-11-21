SADC Summit Ignores Mozambique's Post-Election Violence

Mondlane has rejected the official results, declaring himself the true winner and calling for a rerun of the elections held on October 9.

In response, SADC urged opposition leaders to pursue legal avenues to challenge the election results, which was a setback for Mondlane’s demands.

Further, the opposition party RENAMO, a former rebel movement, has called for the elections to be annulled and for a caretaker government to be established to reform the electoral system before new elections take place.

During the summit, SADC executive secretary Elias Magosi opened the proceedings by praising Mozambique, Botswana, and Mauritius for conducting what he characterised as “peaceful” elections, a statement that contrasts sharply with the turmoil currently unfolding in Mozambique. He said:

We did not expect that the election processes could deteriorate to the extent of serious conflict, disruption of economic activity, threat to human lives, and even loss of lives, as well as damage to property and infrastructure. There are appropriate structures under the electoral laws and constitution of member states that deal with complaints and any misgivings about elections. We plead with all those that are aggrieved with the election process to follow these lawful procedures and ensure safety of citizens and stability of the country.

Mozambique’s Constitutional Court is currently reviewing a petition from the opposition to refrain from validating Daniel Chapo’s victory, with a decision still pending.

At the SADC summit, Chairman President Emmerson Mnangagwa chose not to address the violent clashes in Mozambique during his speech.

This omission is particularly glaring given the controversy surrounding Mnangagwa, who had congratulated Chapo even before the official results were announced.

Mnangagwa is a close ally of both outgoing Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and incoming President Chapo.

On Wednesday, the SADC leaders decided to refer the ongoing crisis to the organ on politics, defence, and security, which is chaired by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

However, Hassan was not in attendance at the summit, raising questions about the immediate response to the unrest in Mozambique. A communique issued at the end of the meeting said:

Summit received an update from His Excellency President Filipe Nyusi of the Republic of Mozambique on the post-election political and security situation in the country and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to work with the Republic of Mozambique in ensuring peace, security and stability through the relevant structures of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security cooperation. Summit extended condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Mozambique for the lives lost during the post-election violence.

Only five heads of state of the 16-member bloc, including Mnangagwa, attended the Harare summit, with many leaders sending their foreign ministers.

President Duma Boko (Botswana), President Felix Tshisekedi (DRC), President Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar), and President Nyusi (Mozambique) attended the summit.

South Africa was represented by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, while Tanzania was represented by Deputy President Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, also the President of Zanzibar.

Other attendees included Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini of Eswatini, Dr. Peya Mushelenga from Namibia, International Relations Minister Mulambo Haimbe from Zambia, Minister Limpho Tau from Lesotho, Minister João dos Santos Liberdade from Angola, Minister Harry Mkandawire from Malawi, and Minister Charles Errol Fonseka from Seychelles.

