Zimbabwe Seeks More Chinese Investment In Energy Sector Amid Electricity Crisis

4 minutes ago Thu, 21 Nov 2024 08:10:16 GMT

The Zimbabwean government has urged the Chinese business community to invest in the country’s energy sector, particularly amidst ongoing power supply challenges.

At the Zimbabwe-China Business Forum held in Harare on Wednesday, November 20, Minister of Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo said that Zimbabwe’s energy sector offers immense potential for further Chinese investments, particularly under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In a speech delivered on his behalf during the one-day forum, which drew around 100 attendees, Moyo said:

