Chiwenga Calls For Deeper Cooperation In Renewable Energy Between Zimbabwe And Zambia

Energy access is a fundamental right that supports vital sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, and job creation. We must ensure that no one is left behind.

Chiwenga said that energy access is crucial for sustainable development in Zimbabwe and Zambia, paving the way for a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future.

He stressed the need for innovation and collaboration to transform both nations’ energy sectors, with the potential to attract investment in large-scale projects. Said the Vice President:

Our region is rich in energy resources—hydropower, solar, and wind—but these must be harnessed sustainably and equitably to meet the growing demands of our populations.

Zimbabwe and Zambia share a vital energy resource: the Kariba Dam, located on the Zambezi River, which flows between the two countries.

The dam is home to two key power stations—the Kariba North Power Station in Zambia and the Kariba South Power Station in Zimbabwe—both of which play a crucial role in meeting the energy needs of both nations.

Kariba North is Zambia’s largest underground hydroelectric power station, with an installed capacity of 1,080 MW, while Kariba South is Zimbabwe’s second-largest power plant, with an installed capacity of 1,050 MW. Both countries rely heavily on the hydroelectric power generated by these stations.

However, power generation has been significantly affected due to low water levels in the dam, disrupting the electricity supply for both Zimbabwe and Zambia.

