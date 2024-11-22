Pilot Solar Project Powers 200 Houses In Glen View

After touring the Glen View Rooftop Solar Project, Jorum Gumbo on Thursday, Special Adviser to the President on monitoring government programmes, said the project would boost Zimbabwe’s economic development. Said Gumbo (via NewsDay):

The Glen View solar power project stands as a shining example of this transition, an innovation-driven initiative that not only addresses energy challenges but also contributes to environmental sustainability and economic empowerment… Community solar projects empower residents by providing affordable, clean energy solutions while reducing reliance on the national grid, thereby fostering resilience and economic development at the grassroots level.

Tungwarara said the project was motivated by the need to end the challenges associated with load-shedding. He said:

When we saw that there was too much load-shedding, we just came up with this concept of renting a roof, where we are going to put solar panels on each roof. The project is running under the Presidential Solar Scheme, as we announced before. For the pilot, we are going to put 400 houses. I think they have done nearly more than 200.

Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Charles Tawengwa, who joined Jorum Gumbo during the tour, assured that residents would not be affected by load-shedding.

Tawengwa also revealed that residents would receive a token of appreciation—approximately US$20 per month—for renting out their rooftops for the solar panels.

More: Pindula News

