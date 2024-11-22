Zimbabwean Miners, Grid Africa Strike 200MW Solar Power Deal

Today, in Zimbabwe, we are focusing on developing 200MW for the mines.

The mines need 200MW worth of power, and we have now concluded a deal to supply that power to the mines.

A 200MW (project) requires anything up to US$180 million. That is the level of investment you need to put in.

We have got a number of strategic partners — our banking partners who are coming through. We have equity investors and development agencies coming through to support us in developing these mines.

We have already commenced. You will start to see, over the next three years, all that 200MW (project) beginning to come online.

However, we do it in (phases). For us, we are very happy to do a 20MW mine and we move on to the next mine.

Those are smaller projects, quick (and) easy to execute, but they add up very quickly. So that is how we are going to be rolling out that.

We are not going to build one big plant. We don’t think it is the most efficient (way to do it).