Gwanda Council Speaks On Fire Tender Issue After Firefighters Use Unconventional Method

In a statement, the Municipality of Gwanda revealed that the leading fireman initially reported that the fire tender could not engage the required gears for proper operation.

However, it was later determined that there was no technical fault with the vehicle. Reads the statement:

On Monday 18th of November 2024, the Municipality of Gwanda received a distress call of a motor vehicle that had caught fire. The fire team responded to the call timeously.

However, the leading fireman reported that the vehicle could not engage the required gears for correct operations.

This led them to improvise on the firefighting strategy, which is not ideal for such incidents and also posed a risk to the personnel.

After a thorough investigation on the incident, it was noted that there was no technical fault with regards to the vehicle.

There is a need for Fire Section of the Municipality to follow Standard Operating Procedures to ensure that there are no hiccups when duty calls.

Our priority is the safety and well being of our community and we are committed to transparency and accuracy in our communications.

Our Municipality regrets this unfortunate incident and corrective measures have been taken to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future.

Our Fire Section will always be ready to respond when duty calls.