Nakamba Applauds Scott For Financially Empowering Local Footballers

However, Scottland FC is still awaiting confirmation of its promotion to the Premier League next season, pending the outcome of an appeal by Karoi United to ZIFA.

Nakamba, who plays for Luton Town in England’s Championship, believes the substantial financial support provided by Sakupwanya will significantly uplift local footballers, offering them better opportunities and a brighter future. He said (via NewsDay):

I wish to pay tribute to Scottland FC, particularly the club owner Honourable Scott Sakupwanya. He is changing the lives of footballers. I have known Scott for a long time now. He is very passionate about football and passionate about helping the youths. I know him personally and he is someone who always brings out a helping hand. From the engagements I have had with him and looking at what he has already done so far, it’s clear that Scottland will change the face of football if they have not done so already. It’s the first club from Division One in the history of our country to reward its players with huge life-changing bonuses, including cars. That is hugely commendable and we must thank Honourable Scott for that. People should know that football is a very short career and players need to be well-paid, so we need to appreciate what people like Scott are doing. He should get all the support that he needs because he is doing a great job in helping the youths. I understand that he is going to let some players go, but they will be allowed to keep the cars.

In anticipation of their participation in the top-flight league next season, Scottland FC has reportedly strengthened their squad by signing Highlanders duo Peter Muduhwa and Lynoth Chikuhwa, along with the Moyo twins, Elvis and Kelvin, from Dynamos.

Nakamba believes Scottland’s significant financial investment will inspire other clubs to elevate their standards, offering improved remuneration and bonuses to players to remain competitive. He said:

Some of the players had given up hope in their lives, but now, they have somewhere to start from. They can afford to live a life that they couldn’t have imagined and it’s just pleasing to see how Scottland is changing lives and influencing other teams to raise the standards and offer better remuneration and bonuses to players. I believe the best players in the country will be looking to sign for Scottland and come next season, the competition is going to be strong in the premier league.

Scott, together with Chivayo, have pledged to pay US$250 000 to the team as a reward for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals qualification.

Already, his Betterbrands Gold company is one of ZIFA’s principal sponsors, and also one of the major sponsors for Highlanders. Said Nakamba:

As the national team captain, I want to thank him for the sponsorship he has been giving to the national team. We have been successful partly because we have been supported well by Scott and others. We hope other individuals and corporates can do what Scott is doing to help the team as we prepare for the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers next year and the AFCON finals.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment