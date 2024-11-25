Crocodile Attack Leaves Two Women Injured In Hwange

9 minutes ago Mon, 25 Nov 2024 10:24:25 GMT

Two women from Jambesi, Hwange, are currently hospitalised at Victoria Falls Hospital following a savage crocodile attack at Matetsi River.

Fanuel Mudimba, the councillor for Jambesi Ward 7, told VicFallsLive that the women were engaged in illegal fishing at Matetsi River when they were attacked by a crocodile.

One woman suffered severe injuries to her left arm, while the other sustained injuries to her fingers and arm while attempting to rescue her companion.

