Crocodile Attack Leaves Two Women Injured In Hwange
Two women from Jambesi, Hwange, are currently hospitalised at Victoria Falls Hospital following a savage crocodile attack at Matetsi River.
Fanuel Mudimba, the councillor for Jambesi Ward 7, told VicFallsLive that the women were engaged in illegal fishing at Matetsi River when they were attacked by a crocodile.
One woman suffered severe injuries to her left arm, while the other sustained injuries to her fingers and arm while attempting to rescue her companion.
Initially, the women agreed to speak with VicFallsLive, but later declined, saying they were “sorted” and no longer needed assistance with medication or food.
However, their relatives later revealed that the women were in urgent need of injections and food, both at the hospital and at home.
It became clear that the women had lost trust in organisations and individuals who had promised to assist them.
They reportedly disappeared after conducting interviews and taking records shortly after the women’s admission to the hospital nearly two weeks ago.
More: Pindula News