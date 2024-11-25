Proposed Law Pushes For 75% Local Content For Public Broadcasters

Insurance companies will be prohibited from selling motor vehicle insurance to individuals who do not hold valid ZBC radio licenses.

Subscription broadcasting service providers will be obligated to carry up to three channels from public broadcasters.

The legislative changes aim to align the Broadcasting Services Act with the Constitution and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act, supporting media diversity, enhancing local content production, and fostering sectoral investment.

Foreign ownership in broadcasting licenses will be capped at 40 per cent to ensure local majority ownership while attracting foreign investment.

Clause 21 amends the principal Act to require sports channels to broadcast 50 per cent local content, recognizing the commercial value of international sports while ensuring local content representation.

The Bill seeks to prohibit insurers from selling motor vehicle insurance to motorists without a valid ZBC radio licence.

Linking motor vehicle insurance to a ZBC radio licence ensures all vehicle owners contribute to this revenue stream, minimizing evasion.

Fees collected from radio licences are crucial for sustaining public broadcasting, especially for local content production, covering national events, and maintaining nationwide radio services.

Clause 15 inserts a provision prohibiting the sale of motor insurance to persons without a ZBC radio licence.

Clause 16 requires subscription broadcasting service licensees to transmit up to three channels of the public broadcaster.

The amendments aim to broaden BAZ’s regulatory powers to address currently unregulated areas, modernize the regulatory framework, and promote local cultural identity.

Clause 17 adds new regulatory powers for BAZ, including addressing migration issues due to technology changes, introducing monetary violation penalties for non-compliance, commissioning independently produced content, and ensuring language quotas.

More: Pindula News

