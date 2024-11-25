Zambia Faces Electricity Blackout Due To "System Disturbance"

8 minutes ago Mon, 25 Nov 2024 06:25:41 GMT

A power surge on Sunday night caused widespread blackouts in both Zimbabwe and Zambia, plunging the two southern African countries into darkness.

Both nations are already grappling with an ongoing power crisis, largely due to the declining water levels at Lake Kariba, which is a key source of hydroelectric power for both countries.

Zambia’s power utility, ZESCO Limited, confirmed that the system disturbance occurred just after 8 PM on Sunday. Said ZESCO acting managing director Justin Loongo:

