Zimbabwe Signs SADC Charter To Regulate Kapenta Industry

8 minutes ago Mon, 25 Nov 2024 08:53:21 GMT

Zimbabwe has signed the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Regional Fisheries Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance Coordination Centre (MCSCC) Charter, in a move aimed at safeguarding the future of the kapenta fishing industry at Lake Kariba and other inland water bodies.

By joining the initiative, Zimbabwe becomes the 13th country to commit to combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, a growing concern in the region.

The kapenta industry in Zimbabwe supports thousands of livelihoods and produces over 20,000 tonnes of fish annually.

