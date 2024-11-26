Kuda Tagwirei Denies Rumours Of Kwekwe United FC Acquisition
7 minutes agoTue, 26 Nov 2024 06:14:46 GMT
Businessman Kuda Tagwirei has rejected recent speculation linking him to a potential takeover of the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) side, Kwekwe United Football Club.
Rumours had been circulating in football circles that Tagwirei, owner of Sakunda Holdings, was interested in acquiring the Kwekwe-based club.
However, in an interview with Nehanda Radio, Tagwirei firmly dismissed these claims, saying, “Not true” in response to a question from the publication.
In recent years, Sakunda Holdings has been a major sponsor of top football clubs, including Highlanders and Dynamos.
The sponsorship deal, which lasted from 2021 to 2023, ended formally, but Sakunda continues to provide financial support to both clubs.
More: Pindula News