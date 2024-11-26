Kuda Tagwirei Denies Rumours Of Kwekwe United FC Acquisition

7 minutes ago Tue, 26 Nov 2024 06:14:46 GMT

Businessman Kuda Tagwirei has rejected recent speculation linking him to a potential takeover of the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) side, Kwekwe United Football Club.

Rumours had been circulating in football circles that Tagwirei, owner of Sakunda Holdings, was interested in acquiring the Kwekwe-based club.

However, in an interview with Nehanda Radio, Tagwirei firmly dismissed these claims, saying, “Not true” in response to a question from the publication.

