"Structured Dialogue The Only Path To Zimbabwe’s Arrears Clearance And Debt Resolution"

6 minutes ago Tue, 26 Nov 2024 06:33:58 GMT

The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, praised Zimbabwe for making significant progress in addressing its US$21 billion public debt, despite challenges such as sanctions and an El Nino-induced drought.

Zimbabwe’s external debt stands at US$12.3 billion, owed to creditors like the AfDB, World Bank, and European Investment Bank. The country also has a domestic debt of US$8.7 billion.

During his speech at the High-level Structured Dialogue Platform Meeting on Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution in Harare on Monday, Adesina, who is leading Zimbabwe’s debt clearance efforts, said:

