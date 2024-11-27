"Ambulances At Tollgates, Dedicated Wards For Festive Season Accident Victims"

7 minutes ago Wed, 27 Nov 2024 10:34:58 GMT

The government is set to deploy ambulances along major highways and establish dedicated wards in hospitals and clinics specifically for accident victims this festive season.

The ambulances will be stationed at key tollgates across the country to ensure that every individual involved in a road accident receives immediate medical attention, increasing their chances of survival and recovery.

In an interview with The Herald, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said that the goal is to ensure that victims are transported to a nearby hospital within the “golden hour”—the crucial first hour after an accident when timely medical intervention can save lives.

