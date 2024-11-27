"Ambulances At Tollgates, Dedicated Wards For Festive Season Accident Victims"
The government is set to deploy ambulances along major highways and establish dedicated wards in hospitals and clinics specifically for accident victims this festive season.
The ambulances will be stationed at key tollgates across the country to ensure that every individual involved in a road accident receives immediate medical attention, increasing their chances of survival and recovery.
In an interview with The Herald, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said that the goal is to ensure that victims are transported to a nearby hospital within the “golden hour”—the crucial first hour after an accident when timely medical intervention can save lives.
Two departments, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA), and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) will play a key role in this strategy to save lives.
Mhona also revealed that the Government plans to establish a Road Accident Fund that will facilitate prompt rehabilitation and compensation for injured people and also offer personal insurance to victims and their families. He said:
This fund will alleviate the financial strain on victims and their families during their most challenging times.
It will cover medical expenses, bereavement costs, and educational fees for dependants left behind after losing a breadwinner.
This initiative represents a monumental step forward in our commitment to support those affected by road accidents.
Mhona said through the Road Accident Fund, the Government will provide compulsory coverage for all road users in Zimbabwe, addressing injuries and fatalities resulting from motor vehicle accidents. He added:
I will soon present the Cabinet principles related to this fund, which will provide both indemnity insurance for those at fault and personal injury and death insurance for victims and their families.
This initiative is more than just a response to a crisis; it is a promise to the people of Zimbabwe that their safety and well-being are paramount.
Together, we can create a safer future on our roads and ensure that no one faces the aftermath of a road accident alone.
