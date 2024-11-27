City Of Harare Imposes Ban On Owning Two Dogs In High, Medium-Density Suburbs

Owning a dog without a permit, breeding dogs, and allowing them to roam the streets are all offences under these regulations. The Harare Dog and Licensing Control By-Laws, Section 4 (1) says:

No person shall keep more than two dogs on any property measuring less than 2000 square meters, or more than four dogs on any other property. In Section 12, no owner shall allow their dog to roam without restraint beyond the limits of their property, and every dog owner shall ensure that their property is secured and gated to keep the dog(s) within those limits.

City acting chamber secretary Warren Chiwawa said owning a dog requires a permit. He added that failure to comply with the by-laws incurs a level three fine or imprisonment of up to six months, or both a fine and imprisonment.

More: Pindula News

