Mnangagwa Challenges Councils To Adopt Best Practices And Eradicate Corruption

Those perpetrating such acts must face the full wrath of our country’s law. No one, including local authorities, will be spared. Let us root out this menace from our society.

All local authorities; urban or rural, big or small, remain an integral cog of the local governance system.

You should, therefore, operate in unison, always collaborating, sharing experiences and sharpening yourselves towards responsive policy-making at the grassroots level for the benefit of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

As institutions leading the implementation of service delivery, I expect you to be centres of excellence, providing leadership and innovative best practices across the local governance spectrum.

Mnangagwa urged councils to be responsive to residents’ demands for sustainable, efficient, and affordable services, emphasizing the importance of regular consultations with the public.

He also commended the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works for working with the Chitepo School of Ideology in training Mayors, Council Chairpersons, and Executives. He said:

We are a nation born out of the invaluable sacrifices of many gallant sons and daughters. We will never divorce ourselves from that enduring reality. I applaud the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works for collaborating with the Chitepo School of Ideology, to train mayors, council chairpersons and executives. This initiative seeks to advance our shared national vision, interests and priorities within the public sector, as enshrined in our national Constitution.

Mnangagwa called on all Government tiers to effectively participate in disaster risk management, especially following the commencement of the 2024/2025 rainfall season.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment