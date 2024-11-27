Zhakata Criticised For Accepting Car From Chivayo

However, the gesture has sparked controversy. Chivayo, an ex-convict with a questionable reputation, has faced criticism for his dealings.

Some commentators questioned whether it was appropriate for Zhakata, known for advocating social justice through his music, Charamba, a pastor, and Manyeruke, a gospel music pioneer, to accept such “gifts” from a figure with a tainted background.

Veteran journalist Ranga Mberi posted on X: “Honestly it’s sad for me that LKZ and other legends are taking such dirty ‘donations’… As a big LKz fan, yes, I have a big problem with LKZ accepting Wiknero’s dirty money and praising him.”

Top lawyer and former Member of Parliament Fadzayi Mahere wrote: “Does Zhakata know who he is?”

Zhakata collected his new vehicle on Tuesday, while Mai Charamba and Mechanic Manyeruke received theirs on Monday.

Speaking at Faramatsi Motors, where he picked up his car, Zhakata revealed that he was initially unaware of the donation when the news broke.

He said he was so shocked by the news that he had to send his younger brother to confirm the details. Said Zhakata:

I had gone to work in Chipinge and the network on that side was so bad but l started to see congratulatory messages, I didn’t have the first-hand information, so I thought it was a prank, or people were just playing with me. I got back in Harare pretty late so I couldn’t come yesterday (Monday) when others collected their cars. I couldn’t believe it and l had to send my younger brother Ben Zhakata to confirm and inform Faramatsi Motors that l would come to collect it in the morning. I wish l could take my heart out and give it to Sir Wicknell because this is unbelievable and I’m so happy that words are not enough. I’m not just thankful for myself only but l really appreciate what he did for my friend and colleague Simon Pashoma, may the Lord continue to bless you. May I not be the last you helped.

Zhakata has faced a backlash for accepting the car from Chivayo given the latter is a controversial figure with a history of legal issues, including allegations of corruption and fraud.

Critics argue that accepting such a gift could tarnish Zhakata’s reputation and integrity, as it might appear that he is endorsing or condoning Chivayo’s alleged unethical practices.

Some people believe that public figures should be careful about the sources of their gifts to maintain their credibility and public trust.

Zhakata’s hits like “Mugove,” “Sakunatswa,” “Pane Ziya Panedovi,” and “Chiiko Nesu” have resonated with audiences for their strong messages against corruption, abuse of power, and injustice.

For some, his decision to accept a gift from Chivayo seems to contradict the powerful principles he has championed in his music for over three decades, thereby undermining the integrity of his message.

