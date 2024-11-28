Another Road And Bridge Opened At Mbudzi Interchange
A 750-metre link road and a newly constructed bridge along Harare Drive in the Houghton Park area of the capital, which are part of the Mbudzi Interchange project, have been opened to traffic, reported The Herald.
The newly constructed road connects a roundabout along Simon Mazorodze Road and passes through Houghton Park, Waterfalls Community Hall, and Parktown, linking with Masotsha Ndlovu Way, which extends from Simon Mazorodze Road to Seke Road.
To date, 14 out of the 15 components required for the interchange and associated works have been completed, including two bridges on Amalinda Road and the Harare Drive missing link.
The bridge and road were opened on Wednesday, November 27, by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona, along with other officials.
In October, the Government compensated 51 property owners affected by the project to the tune of US$38 million.
95 families affected by the project are set to be relocated to Hatcliffe, where new homes will be built for them.
The Mbudzi Interchange is strategically located at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza, and High Glen roads, facilitating traffic flow from western Chitungwiza and various suburbs into Harare’s city centre.
It also accommodates heavy national and regional traffic on the Harare-Masvingo Highway.
The construction of the interchange and surrounding roads is being carried out by Tefoma Construction, a consortium consisting of Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting, and Masimba Construction.
Previously, the area was controlled by a roundabout, but increasing traffic volumes resulted in heavy congestion during peak hours.
