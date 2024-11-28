Another Road And Bridge Opened At Mbudzi Interchange

The bridge and road were opened on Wednesday, November 27, by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona, along with other officials.

In October, the Government compensated 51 property owners affected by the project to the tune of US$38 million.

95 families affected by the project are set to be relocated to Hatcliffe, where new homes will be built for them.

The Mbudzi Interchange is strategically located at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza, and High Glen roads, facilitating traffic flow from western Chitungwiza and various suburbs into Harare’s city centre.

It also accommodates heavy national and regional traffic on the Harare-Masvingo Highway.

The construction of the interchange and surrounding roads is being carried out by Tefoma Construction, a consortium consisting of Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting, and Masimba Construction.

Previously, the area was controlled by a roundabout, but increasing traffic volumes resulted in heavy congestion during peak hours.

